See Oregon’s Reptile Man at Keizer Cultural Center

Local kids will get a chance to meet snakes, lizards, an alligator and more when Richard Ritchey, the Oregon Reptile man, comes to town.

The Keizer Community Library will present Ritchey at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, on the patio behind the Keizer Cultural Center. The event is free and open to all ages.

It will feature an array of live reptiles including lizards, boa and python snakes, a tortoise and a devenomized cobra and viper.

To attend, register at the front desk of the Keizer Community Library. There is no deadline to register.

Since 1991, the Reptile Man has taught about exotic reptiles from around the world, reach- ing out to some 400 organiza- tions across the country.

He brings reptiles–animals often misunderstood, feared or disliked–to allow children to interact with them and have positive experiences with them.

“Love, respect, compassion and knowledge rises from such experiences and continues to evolve into conservation efforts in all its various forms,”

Contact Quinn Stoddard

[email protected] or 503-390-1051

