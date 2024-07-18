COMMUNITY

McNary golf tourney needs players 

There are 12 slots remaining for the four-person teams for the Jamison Proulx Memorial Golf Tournament, set for Saturday, Aug. 17, at McNary Golf Course. 

Jamison Proulx, known as Jami, was a McNary High School student who was killed in an auto accident in 2022. 

According to his father, Dan Proulx, Jamison was 18-years-old, when he was provided alcohol by an adult; he was killed in the crash. 

Cost to enter the tournament is $500 per team, which includes golf, a cart and lunch. Proceeds from the tournament will benefit Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD). 

Organizers are also seeking additional sponsors and raffle items. 

Players and sponsors can access a link to the tournament with the attached QR code. 

Contact Publisher Lyndon Zaitz:
[email protected] or 503-390-1051

