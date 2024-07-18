Disney princesses appear in Keizer 

Princesses Cinderella, Snow White and Belle preparing for story time.

The princesses hosted an arts and crafts time after the stories making magical wands.

Cinderella reads from her story, “The Mice Save the Day.”

Snow White reading from the book, “Friends to Count On.”

Many attended the event dressed up as their favorite characters.

A parent and her princess at the event.

Belle reads a passage from her story, “Friends in Strange Places.”

Excited attendees waiting for the princesses to arrive.

Inside a packed room at the Keizer Event Center, the Keizer Community Library hosted several Disney princesses on Wednesday, July 10, for a children’s story time.

Princesses Belle from Beauty and the Beast, and Snow White and Cinderella from the Oregon Fairytale Project, an Oregon performance group, appeared and read to kids.

After the story time, the princesses led children through an arts and crafts lesson where kids made their own magical wand.

The event provides more fun and events for children in the community as well connecting them to more reading resources, according to B.J. Toewe, a board member for the Keizer library.

