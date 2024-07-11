Friday fun at St. Edwards 

Top Row: Esperanza Sotelo, Emily Jadhav, Roland Herrera, Sirron Berkley and Eduardo Angulo

Bottom Row: Tammy Kunz, Jacque Green, Leslye Garcia, Aliza Moreno, Mirabel Mora and Imelda Sanchez

Photo by LYNDON ZAITZ of Keizertimes

The Kennedy Family Council will hold a Fun Friday event on July 19, at Saint Edward Catholic Church.

Fun Friday is a free family event featuring activities, games, giveaways and access to resources for the public. Free food will be available between 5:30 and 6:30 p.m.

Fun Friday begins at 4 p.m. and runs to 7:30 p.m. The public is invited regardless of what neighborhood in which they reside.

Established in 2022, Kennedy is Keizer’s first neighborhood council. There are two other neighborhood councils in Salem, each which hold their own Fun Friday events.

Neighborhood Family Councils (NFCs) are comprised of residents who live in the same elementary school area. NFC members are volunteers accountable to their neighbors.

The Neighborhood Family Councils are organized by CBEL/ Salem.

CBEL (Community Business and Education Leaders) Collaborative is driven by the purpose that every child should grow up in a safe, stable, nurturing home, enjoy good health and succeed in school. The organization brings together leaders to ask what could be done to help identify solutions and magnify community voices.

CBEL relies on NFC members to engage their neighbors in determining how to make their neighborhood a better place to live and raise a family. Neighborhood residents know their community best—it’s why their feedback and requests are at the heart of every bit of work we do.

Saint Edward Catholic Church is located at 5303 River Road N.

To learn more about the Kennedy Family Council or CBEL, visit cbelsalem.org.

