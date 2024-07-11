Theater veteran offers tap lessons 

Tap instructor Laura Hiszczynskyj. Submitted photo

Dance instructor Laura Hiszczynskyj, in partnership with Bridgetown Conservatory of Musical Theatre, is hosting an intensive tap course at Verona Studio inside the Reed Opera House from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 11.

The Reed Opera House is located at 189 Liberty St NE.

Tickets are $25 and available online at bridgetownconservatorydonations.square.site.

Class size is limited.

Hiszczynskyj has danced with companies in New York, New Jersey, Texas, Kansas and Oregon and choreographed more than 40 musicals, fundraising events, operas and concerts.

She has also been recognized and awarded by the Oregon Theatrical Awards Society for her choreography work on productions of Showboat and Mame at the Lakewood Theatre in Lake Oswego.

Hiszczynskyj has taught for Stepping Out Studios in New York City, Texas Christian University, University of Oregon, Columbia College and Cornell University.

