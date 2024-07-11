Mavericks League offers summer play 

The Volcanoes’ Adrian Quiroz taking a swing in game against the Campesinos on July 4.

Tech Sergeant Cassandra Patterson sang the National Anthem before the July 4 game.

On July 4, Brent Kline of the Campesinos signed autographs for some young fans.

Diego Soto getting a hit for the Campesinos.

Ronnie Flores making the tag at third for the Campesinos D – Diego Soto getting a hit for the Campesinos.

Cooper Justice pitching against a Portland Mavericks’ player.

Mike Haith of the Mavericks attempting to make the tag on the Campesinos’ Diego Soto on June 29.

The teams of the Mavericks Independent Baseball League offered America’s past-time for fans at the end of June and into the Indepence Day weekend.

On Saturday evening, June 29, the Portland Mavericks (13-13) faced the Campesinos de Keizer (4-22). The Mavericks won that game by a score of 13-6.

Independence Day play pitted the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes (14- 11) against the Campensinos, who came out on top by a score of 10-8.

The Thursday, July 4th game was dubbed the Jerry Howard Patriotic Tribute. Howard, the league’s commissioner, has been recognized for his tributes to active and retired military personnel during his time with the Mavericks League and the Salem- Keizer Volcanoes before that.

Thursday’s game opened with the singing of the National Anthem by Tech Sergeant Cassandra Patterson, from Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls.

The evening ended with a fireworks display.

Baseball in Keizer continues in July with the Salem Senators (13-13) facing the Campesinos on Friends Friday, July 12, at 6 p.m.

On Saturday, July 13, Kids Day, fans will be treated to a double header, with the Portland Mavericks facing the Campesinos at 1 p.m. At 6 p.m., the Salem Senators face off against the Volcanoes.

The Volcanoes take the field again at 5:05 p.m. on Sunday, July 14, Senior Sunday, versus the Mavericks.

Wednesday, July 17, is Family Night and Military Night. The game starts at 6 p.m. between the Senators and Volcanoes.

July 18 is Throwback Thursday as the Mavericks take on the Campesinos at 6 p.m.

Contact Publisher Lyndon Zaitz:

[email protected] or 503-390-1051

SUBSCRIBE TO GET KEIZER NEWS — We report on your community with care, depth, fairness, and accuracy. Get local news that matters to you. Subscribe today to get our daily newsletters and more.