Keizer Fire District Deputy Fire Marshal Ann-Marie Storms has a message: don’t cook while distracted.

At the monthly Keizer United meeting, held July 8, inside the Keizer Community Event Center, Storms gave a presentation on the issues surrounding distracted cooking.

In Oregon, cooking fires are the leading cause of home fires, according to the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s website.

Typically, distractions are things such as kids, pets, cell phones and falling asleep while cooking, according to Storms.

She also noted that there is no set demographic that cooks while distracted but involves a range of ages and calls for cooking fires usually come between 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., or dinner time.

Storms relayed some easy solutions to prevent distractions while cooking such as setting a timer while cooking, staying in the kitchen when preparing a meal and removing distractions where possible.

Contact Quinn Stoddard

[email protected] or 503-390-1051

SUBSCRIBE TO GET KEIZER NEWS — We report on your community with care, depth, fairness, and accuracy. Get local news that matters to you. Subscribe today to get our daily newsletters and more