Clean up Keizer again on Trashy Tuesday 

The last Keizerites crew participating in Trashy Tuesday at Palma Ceia Park on June 18.

A Trashy Tuesday parking lot clean-up is taking place from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on July 16, located at the Safeway on River Road.

The event was organized by the Keizer Environmental and Technical Division.

Three more Trashy Tuesday events are still upcoming throughout Keizer parks.

Volunteers are welcome.

Trash bags, pickers, gloves and vests will be provided to those in attendance and volunteers should wear close-toed shoes, weather appropriate clothing, please bring water as well.

For more information and to sign-up, visit: keizer.org/TrashyTuesday.

Upcoming Trashy Tuesday dates

August 20–Located at Wallace House Park. Attendees should meet at the parking lot off of Rivercrest Drive. Clean-up goes from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

September 17–Located at Claggett Creek Park. Attendees should meet at the parking lot off of Chemawa). Clean-up goes from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

October 1–An 18 and over clean-up at Volcanoes Stadium. Located at 6700 Field Of Dreams Way Northeast Suite 101. Attendees are asked to meet at the southeast portion of the volcanoes parking lot. Clean-up goes from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Contact Quinn Stoddard

[email protected] or 503-390-1051

