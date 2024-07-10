Our region’s heatwave is over. After enduring triple-digit temperatures over the past days, temperatures return to seasonal levels starting Wednesday, July 10, with the high expected to be 94 degrees.

The daily highs will remain in the 90s through Sunday, July 14, before they return to the 80s early next week,

While temperatures in the 90s are more comfortable than triple-digit temperatures, the public should still heed warm weather cautions: stay hydrated, limit outdoor activities during the hottest times of the day and watch out for neighbors, families and friends.