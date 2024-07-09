Body found in Safeway parking lot

Keizer Police and the Marion County Medical Examiner on the scene were the 75-year-old was found. Submitted photo

A 75-year-old man was found dead in a camper in the Safeway parking lot located at 4990 River Rd N. on Monday, July 8.

According to Keizer Police Lt. Chris Nelson, a Safeway employee approached a pickup with a bed camper that had been in the parking lot for more than a week.

The man, whose identity was not released, died from natural causes, according to Bob Jung from the Marion County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Contact Quinn Stoddard

[email protected] or 503-390-1051

SUBSCRIBE TO GET KEIZER NEWS — We report on your community with care, depth, fairness, and accuracy. Get local news that matters to you. Subscribe today to get our daily newsletters and more