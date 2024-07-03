Daughter of Keizer dentist hammering away 

Jordan Koskondy

Jordan Koskondy, a track and field athlete, the daughter of Keizer dentist Ruth Abraham and husband, Ron Koskondy, will head to Lima, Peru in August to compete in the World Athletics U20 Championships.

Jordan attended North Salem High School through her junior year before transferring to IMG Academy in Florida. IMG is a leading sports education academy. She is currently enrolled at the University of Illinois. She will enter the Lima games ranked number one in the USA U20 hammer throw.

The U20 team is the Junior Olympic team.

During her teen years, Jordan Koskondy was an accomplished swimming and track and field athlete. She won numerous honors including the state 5A shot put record holder and first in running the 100-meter as well as 100-meter and 300-meter hurdles while at North Salem High School.

In 2022, she was named girls track and field athlete of the year by the Salem-Keizer Beacons.

As a junior, she won four state 5A titles.

While training to compete in the heptathlon at IMG Academy, the director of track and field asked her to try the hammer throw. She did.

By her second throw the director recognized her natural abilities and talent.

Koskondy now considers herself a thrower. At the New Balance Indoor Nationals in Massachusetts, she was the national champion.

Jordan preparing for a hammer throw event.

Her winning continues at the University of Illinois where she holds the freshman record for indoor weight throw (66 feet, 11.5 inches). She is also the school’s number three all-time hammer thrower.

The hammer thrower is also accomplished off the track as she volunteers to help run regional track and field events for Special Olympics, influenced by her father, Ronald.

She will not follow her mother into dentistry as she has opted to study psychology.

