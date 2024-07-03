Lots of baseball yet to see in July

Just because the Independence Day holiday is over doesn’t mean summer celebrations have to come to an end.

The four teams of the Mavericks League have a full schedule of games and special promotions throughout the month of July.

Play continues on Friday, July 5, when the Senators (19-5) face the Mavericks (12-11) for a 6 p.m. game.

On Saturday, July 6, fans can enjoy a double header with the Volcanoes (12-11) playing the Campesinos (4-26) at 1 p.m., then at 6 p.m. the Mavericks face the Senators.

For a complete schedule of games visit mavericksindependentleague.com.

It is Friends Friday on July 5 and 12.

Kids Day, sponsored by McDonald’s, will be on Saturdays, July 6, July 13, July 20 and again July 27.

Seniors get their day on Sundays, July 7, July 14, July 21 and July 28.

The following week, Wednesday, July 10, is Family and Marion County Night.

Salem Clinic will sponsor Throwback Thursday on July 11.

Wednesday, July 17 is Family Night and Military Night.

A special promotion will be held on Friday, July 19 with YMCA Night with fireworks, and Faith and Family Night by The Fish. A softball game will be played at 4:30 p.m.

Steve Decker will be honored on Legend Night on Friday, July 26.

