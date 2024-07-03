Beat the heat at Keizer City Hall

A chart displaying the various symptoms associated with both heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Submitted photo

Keizer City Hall, located at 930 Chemawa Dr. N will keep its lobby open to all to be used as a cooling center for the hot weather.

The lobby will be open as a cooling center during city hall business hours 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Despite being closed for the Fourth of July, city hall will open up again on July 5 and resume maintaining a cooling center for residents.

For days forecasted over 75 degrees, the splash fountain at Chalmers Jones Park will also be open from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday.

To find more information about other cooling centers in the area check out experience.arcgis.com/…/17ef79c1ecb24f1f96b64c…/.