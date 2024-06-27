Keizer’s First Thursday ride postponed 

Keizer’s first Thursday bike ride has been moved to July 11 at 6:30 p.m. starting at the Keizer Rapids Park at the big toy.

The ride, which happens on the first Thursday of each month until September, was changed this month due to it originally falling on the Fourth of July holiday.

The ride is non-competitive in both speed and mileage and is for those wanting to have fun and socialize.

Rides will be conducted in north Keizer neighborhoods and the Windsor Island area.

E-Bikes are welcome.

Contact Quinn Stoddard

[email protected] or 503-390-1051

