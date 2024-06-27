Pentacle Theatre auditions for Footloose 

A promo for the show: Footloose being shown at the Pentacle Theatre from October 11 until November 2. Submitted photo

Pentacle Theatre is holding auditions on July 6 and 20 for its upcoming musical: Footloose.

Auditions are separated into dance (July 6) and vocal auditions (July 20) from 1 to 4 p.m.

July 6 auditions will be held at 197 Liberty St. SE while July 20 auditions will be at the theater at 324 52nd Ave NW.

Those interested should expect to sing a pop song from the 80s or a song from a musical similar in style to Footloose (Rock of Ages, Heathers or Hair). Auditions will also include cold readings.

For those auditioning for roles in the 15-40 age range, please plan on attending the July 6 auditions, while for roles ages 40+, July 6 is an optional day.

Footloose follows the journey of Ren McCormack, a young adolescent hailing from Chicago. In the aftermath of his father’s departure, Ren and his mother relocate to the modest town of Bomont.

The stage adaptation is by Dean Pitchford and Walter Bobbie and was directed by Geri Greeno

Showtimes run from October 11 to November 2.

For further details check out pentacletheatre.com/auditions.

Contact Quinn Stoddard

[email protected] or 503-390-1051

SUBSCRIBE TO GET KEIZER NEWS — We report on your community with care, depth, fairness, and accuracy. Get local news that matters to you. Subscribe today to get our daily newsletters and more