Acting masterclass available at Keizer Homegrown Theatre

Joseph Frederick Allen, a native Salemite and New York City-based actor, is coming to the Keizer Homegrown Theatre to teach a master class on Friday, July 12, from 6 to 9 p.m.

The theater is at the Keizer Cultural Center.

Joseph Fredrick Allen, the lead educator for the performance class held at the Keizer Homegrown Theatre

Allen boasts an extensive history of directing, writing and performing. He has helped direct Farewell To The West with a cast led by Bad Cinderella‘s Jonathan Savage and wrote the play, The Eulogy Approach, which follows a mysterious family scandal.

Allen has appeared in an episode of the Paramount+ show, Younger, as well as the Broadway production of Be More Chill. Allen is also a regular on New York City cabaret club stages such as 54 Below and The Green Room 42.

Allen is joined by award-winning teacher and performer Kara Quello.

Kara Quello, the voice teacher and educator providing the masterclass.

Quello has also served as a vocal director and master class technician for the past 25 years in the Willamette Valley.

During the Keizer class, participants will work on their material with Allen and Quello or observe in the audience.

Acting techniques that will be demonstrated include acting the song, musicianship and technique.

The class is two hours long (7-9 p.m.), has slots for six performers as well as another 55 slots for observers. Performers are required to arrive at 6 p.m. to run music with Quello.

To register for the class check out the form at: bit.ly/musicaltheatremasterclass. Cost of registration for performers is $50 while observers are $20. Performers can submit a registration form with video audition and Venmo $20 to @JosephFAllen.

Observers need to submit a registration form and Venmo $20 to @JosephFAllen.

For those with questions, contact coaches at [email protected].

