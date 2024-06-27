Fireworks and celebrations for the Fourth of July

As the Fourth of July celebration draws closer, it pays to know where to go ahead of time in order to find the best fireworks watching spot.

The City of Keizer, and Mid-Willamette Valley at large, has a variety of options for Fourth of July jubilations.

Oregon Garden fireworks celebration

The Oregon Garden in Silverton is hosting a Fourth of July celebration on July 3, located at 879 W. Main St.

Doors open at 5 p.m. with fireworks beginning at 10 p.m.

Admission for those 13 and older is $5 while children 12 and under, as well as Oregon Garden members, get in free.

To purchase tickets go to oregongarden.org/event/july-3rd-fireworks-celebration/.

Parking at the Oregon Gardens is $10, members park free, though there is free offsite parking located at Robert Frost Elementary.

Independence Days

The town of Independence is celebrating Independence Days from July 3 to 5 at Riverview Park in downtown Independence.

The event will have live music, family activities as well as a YMCA kids zone. The event will also have a diverse selection of food trucks. The fireworks show will take place on July 4 at 10 p.m.

The Oregon State Fair and Exposition Center

The Oregon State Fair and Exposition Center and the City of Salem are hosting its 2nd annual Fourth of July Spectacular on Thursday, July 4.

The event takes place from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. Admission is free while parking is $10. The event, which takes place at the Oregon State Fair and Exposition Center, will have food, carnival rides, live music and a fireworks display starting at 10 p.m.

Volcanoes Stadium

Volcanoes Stadium is hosting its 17 annual tribute to the Fourth of July holiday located at 6700 Field Of Dreams Way NE. The event kicks off at 5:30 p.m. and includes a night of honoring military as well as a post game fireworks show. Tickets range from $15 to $30 and can be purchased at mavsleague.com.

The Campesinos de Salem will be facing off against the Volcanoes starting at 6 p.m.

Fireworks over Detroit Lake

The city of Detroit is hosting a three day Fourth celebration on July 5 and 6.

On Friday, July 5, from 6 to 10 p.m. the city will hold a party in the park with live music, vendors, food and a beer garden.

On Saturday, July 6, a parade will be held in downtown Detroit from 11 a.m. to noon. On Saturday evening from 6 to 11 p.m., the city will host a fireworks display at the Detroit City Park located at 105 S Patton Rd. For those that are looking for their own fireworks, a tent has been set up in the Safeway parking lot on River Road N.

The McNary High School band is holding its annual fundraiser selling fireworks at V2 Dentistry on River Road from June 28 until July 4 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day.

For Keizerites who choose to set off their own fireworks, there are certain safety steps that are encouraged. TNT Fireworks, the nation’s largest consumer fireworks distributor, has three easy safety steps they recommend.

ADULTS ONLY: Children should not handle, play with, or light fireworks. Adults should handle and light all fireworks to insure their proper use.

JUST SAY NO: Do not consume alcoholic beverages while lighting fireworks. If you are under the influence of alcohol or drugs, you increase the possibility of misuse and injury to yourself and others near you.

KEEP YOUR DISTANCE: Use fireworks outdoors in a clear, open area away from buildings and vehicles. Avoid dry grass and brush that could catch fire or near any flammable items. Spectators, especially children, should remain a safe distance away from the shooting area, generally 25-40 feet for fountains and ground based items and 75-100 yards for aerial products. If windy conditions exist, fireworks should be lit with the prevailing wind blowing away from the audience.

Keizer City Ordinance 2022-851 defines the allowable conditions for fireworks and includes a fine up to $500 for those who do not comply.

Rules to be aware of include the notion that fireworks are allowed within the City of Keizer between the hours of 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fireworks are allowed anytime on July 4 and July 5. Fireworks are also not permitted if there is a Red Flag Warning.

