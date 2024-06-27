Dancers get ready to dance “La Bruja” at the 2022 World Beat Festival

The Salem Multicultural Institute is hosting the 2024 World Beat Festival on Friday, June 28, 29 and 30, at Riverfront Park in Salem.

The event will take place from 5 to 10 p.m. and attendees will have the chance to experience the music, dance, food and other traditions of whatever country is the focus of that year’s event, with Ukraine this year.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Tickets for the event can be found at: eventbrite.com/e/world-beat-festival-2024-tickets-883822124767 and are $10 for a single day ticket and $15 for a weekend pass to the event.

A beer garden will be available with hours on Friday going from 5. to 9:30 p.m..

Beer garden hours for the weekend start at noon and end at 10 p.m. on Saturday and 5 p.m. on Sunday

