City Council Meeting Agenda

Keizer City Council will meet on Monday, June 17th at 7 p.m. in regular session.
The following options are available if you wish to view or participate in the meeting:
|The City of Keizer is committed to providing equal access to all public meetings and information per theThe City of Keizer is committed to providing equal access to all public meetings and information per the requirements of the ADA and Oregon Revised Statutes (ORS). The Keizer Civic Center is wheelchair accessible. If you require any service such as language translation or other interpretive services that furthers your inclusivity to participate, please contact the Office of the City Recorder at least 48 business hours prior to the meeting by email at [email protected] or phone at (503)390-3700 or (503)856-3412. To provide oral comments via electronic means, please contact the City Recorder’s Office no later than 2:00 p.m. on the day of the meeting. Most regular City Council meetings are streamed live through www.KeizerTV.com and cable-cast on Comcast Channel 23 within the Keizer City limits. Thank you for your interest in the City of Keizer.
AGENDA
KEIZER CITY COUNCIL REGULAR SESSION
Monday, June 17, 2024 7:00 PM
Robert L. Simon Council Chambers
Keizer, Oregon
- CALL TO ORDER
- ROLL CALL
- FLAG SALUTE
- SPECIAL ORDERS OF BUSINESS
a. PROCLAMATION – Juneteenth
- COMMITTEE REPORTS
- PUBLIC COMMENTS
This time is provided for citizens to address the Council on any matters other than those on the agenda scheduled for public hearing.
- PUBLIC HEARINGS
a. RESOLUTION – Certification of Lighting District Assessments
b. Text Amendment Case 2024-06: Proposed Changes to Keizer Development Code regarding Planning Commission decisions and setback requirements along Arterial and Collector streets.
c. RESOLUTION – Supplemental Budget – General Fund Civil Forfeitures and Legal Fees
- ADMINISTRATIVE ACTION
a. RESOLUTION – Authorizing the City Manager to Sign the First Amendment to Meter Reader Service Agreement
b. RESOLUTION – Authorizing the City Manager to Enter Into Agreement With Hicks Striping & Curbing, LLC for Repainting of Pavement Legends
c. DISCUSSION – Community Diversity Engagement Committee (CDEC) Appointment Process
- CONSENT CALENDAR
- OTHER BUSINESS
This time is provided to allow the Mayor, City Council members, or staff an opportunity to bring new or old matters before the Council that are not on tonight’s agenda.
- STAFF UPDATES
- COUNCIL MEMBER REPORTS
- AGENDA INPUT
Tuesday, June 25, 2024 – 6:00 p.m. City Council Executive Session Monday, July 1, 2024 – 7:00 p.m. City Council Regular Session Monday, July 8, 2024 – 6:00 p.m. City Council Work Session – Youth Peer Court Monday, July 15, 2024 – 7:00 p.m. City Council Regular Session
- ADJOURNMENT