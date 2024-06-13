Trashy Tuesdays in Keizer 

Keizer’s Environmental and Technical team is hosting Trashy Tuesday every third Tuesday from 5:30-6:30 p.m. for the summer.

The monthly summer litter clean-up events are held in order to help keep the rivers and streams in Keizer healthy and clean.

The goal of the program is to help build stronger connections with the community while doing something good to protect the environment.

Small actions have large impacts when amplified across our community and help to keep the rivers and streams free from litter, according to the Environmental and Technical team.Trash bags, pickers, gloves and vests will be provided. Volunteers should wear close-toed shoes, weather appropriate clothing, please bring water as well. For more information and to sign-up, visit: https://www. keizer.org/TrashyTuesday.

Contact Quinn Stoddard

[email protected] or 503-390-1051

