Flags stay high at Cummings Elementary

(A previous version of this story erroneously stated that students at Cummings Elementary feed into Whiteaker Middle School, while they actually go to Claggett Creek Middle School. Keizertimes apologizes for the error and thanks the community for helping with clarity where needed.)

With the last day of school often comes many fun traditions students can participate in, from field day games and activities to parent visits, however, Cummings Elementary students decided to do something a little more patriotic.

Joining part in a nearly 70-year tradition, fifth graders from Cummings Elementary gathered together on the morning of Thursday, June 13, to help raise the flag, while reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.

Built in 1953, Cummings Elementary is the oldest school in Keizer.

The tradition began with Cummings class of ‘54, and has been a staple for fifth graders who are ready to be promoted to their next grade, often at Claggett Creek Middle School.

The event was led by Cummings Elementary principal Andrew Kronser as well as fifth grade teaching staff.

