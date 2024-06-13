Cameras coming soon to city’s parks

Keizer–City staff recently met with an electrician from Cherry City Electric to finalize the installation of a number of security cameras in city parks and select the locations of the cameras.

The city is currently waiting for the associated contractor to send the signed contract so work can begin.

The cameras are a part of a project to acquire more security surveillance for the city to include acquiring more body cameras for the Keizer Police Department (KPD), which at the moment has only four in the entire department.

The cameras are currently slated to go up in multiple city parks including: Claggett Creek, Keizer Rapids, Little League Fields, Carlson Skate Park, Willamette Manor and Bob Newton.

The total cost of the equipment is $116,460.75, which does not include the recurring cost of cellular service needed to properly operate the cameras.

For an in-depth breakdown, a series of quotes for camera’s and the associated hardware can be found in the May 20 staff report.

City staff also solicited bids for the electrical work necessary to install security cameras in various city parks.

Two bids were received on Thursday, May 2.

The lower bid was submitted by Cherry City Electric for the amount of $118,093.00.

City staff estimated this project would cost less than $100,000.00, according to the associated May 20, city staff report.

Contact Quinn Stoddard

[email protected] or 503-390-1051

