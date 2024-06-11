Severe auto accident on River Road/Broadway

The Nissan-like vehicle that sustained heavy damage from the accident with the left turn signal stuck on. Photo by QUINN STODDARD Of the Keizertimes

The victim of the crushed car being transported by members of Salem Fire. Photo by QUINN STODDARD Of the Keizertimes

Salem/Keizer–On Monday evening, June 10, at around 5 p.m., a severe auto accident took place at the intersection of River Road and Broadway Street at the Salem-Keizer city border next to the catering business, Elegant Catering.

This same intersection is the same previously reported by Keizertimes due to the welcome to Salem-Keizer sign having been smashed due to poor drivers at least three separate times in as many years, though, according to members of Keizer city staff, this intersection has been an issue for decades.

Three vehicles, a golden Chevy Trailblazer, a green Dodge 4×4 pickup and some type of Nissan SUV, which was on its side, was too mangled to properly identify.

The Chevy sustained significant damage to its rear and side on the drivers side and was facing south on Broadway.

The Dodge appeared to sustain a broken windshield as well as a heavily damaged front end and was facing north on Broadway Street in the intersection with Stark Street N.

The third vehicle was crushed from the top of the vehicle in the middle of the car and was otherwise seriously damaged in all other areas of the vehicle.

Arriving on scene, Keizertimes spoke to Jessica Connolly, an insurance agent from Santana Insurance in Keizer and a witness to the incident.

Heading southbound on Broadway Street, Jessica stated she heard a “crunch” and as she looked in her rear view mirror to see the most damaged Nissan-like vehicle as it was mid-air.

The vehicle hit the green Dodge pickup where it finally stopped facing south on Broadway Street in the intersection with River Road.

Jessica noted that while she did not see the initial collision she knew it was with the golden trailblazer as she witnessed the end of the accident with the green Dodge pickup.

The driver of the golden Nissan-like was pulled from the bottom of the vehicle and moved by EMS to receive help.

Currently no information about the driver of the Nissan-like vehicle, including name or welfare status, has been put out by Salem Police.

The area circled in green is where the accident took place.

The gold Chevy Trailblazer which sustained damage on its rear and side on the drivers side. Photo by QUINN STODDARD Of the Keizertimes

A shot of the green Dodge pickup with damage on its front end and a smashed front windshield. Photo by QUINN STODDARD Of the Keizertimes

