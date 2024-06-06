The McNary CTE Golf Tournament

Mylie Stewart from McNary’s Culinary program

Noe Baltazar and Armando Solano as they prepare to start.

At hole 1, another tourney attendee teeing up.

Brandee Hefte and Jane Lowry of Willamette Valley Bank, the tournament’s main sponsor.

From left: Brayden and Jim Sparkman and Chad Robb, whose team won the tournament.

A list of the teams in the tourney.

Jerry and Mickey Walker, owners of Volcanoes Stadium

a golfer preparing to launch the ball towards the green

A careful put sunk

The McNary Business Management group and Career Technical Education (CTE) partnered up with Willamette Valley Bank and the McNary Golf club to bring the first golf tournament of the season on Monday, June 3, located at the McNary Golf club.The tournament was held in order to raise money for McNary CTE programs.

The tournament consisted of 18 holes with 13 teams total competing.

Chad Robb’s team won the McNary tournament.

Contact Quinn Stoddard

[email protected] or 503-390-1051

