My Father’s Brain: a presentation on Alzheimer’s disease 

Dr. Sandeep Jauhar of Salem Health Hospital is conducting a tour around Oregon to highlight his most recent book, My Father’s Brain–Life in the Shadow of Alzheimer’s.

Jauhar, a cardiologist, best-selling author and NPR and New York Times contributor, will sit and speak in three one-hour events throughout June to discuss his book and answer questions from attendees.

Admission is free but seating must be reserved in advance.

To reserve your free ticket, go to the Salem Health Foundation website. He will be speaking on June 11 at the Dallas Retirement Village on Northwest Jasper Street in Dallas at 10 a.m., and at the Hudson Hall in Willamette University at 7 p.m.

On June 12, Jauhar will be speaking at the Senior Estates Golf and Country Club in Woodburn at 9 a.m.

The goal of the event is to share the expertise of renowned experts like Jauhar to better illuminate the healthcare challenges impacting our community and gather stakeholders who can participate in resolving these challenges.

During the presentation, Jauhar will provide advice on some of the lessons he has learned in his career as well as how the science behind what happens to the brain during aging works.

His goal through this advice is to help those who may have a loved one who deals with Alzheimer’s or dementia improve the care they give them.

His book, My Father’s Brain–Life in the Shadow of Alzheimer’s, details his own experience with his father’s descent into the throes of the disease side-by-side with his medical experience detailing how the disease might be best coped with.

According to a Salem Health Hospital press release, his book is an essential insight into dementia, and into how scientists, caregivers, and all of us in an aging society are reckoning with the fallout.

