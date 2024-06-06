Keizer Veterans’ tribute 

American Legion Posts #17 (Keizer) and #136 (Salem) are co-hosting a Veterans’ Tribute on Saturday, June 15.

The mid-day event will pay tribute to U.S. military events with special recognition for those who served between 1955 and 1975.

The public is invited to honor the veterans. Lunch will be served, including barbecue hamburgers or hot dog with chips.

The lunch is free for any veteran.

The Northwest Scots Honor Guard will present a commemorative bronze medal to Vietnam War veterans and surviving spouses.

The tribute will be held at the Keizer Lions Auditorium at 4100 Cherry Avenue NE, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Donations are appreciated.

Contact Publisher Lyndon Zaitz:

[email protected] or 503-390-1051

SUBSCRIBE TO GET KEIZER NEWS — We report on your community with care, depth, fairness, and accuracy. Get local news that matters to you. Subscribe today to get our daily newsletters and more.