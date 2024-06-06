Keizer hometown hero 

Newly promoted petty officer second class Cameron Peters (right) with his

wife, Kelli Peters. Submitted photo

Former McNary High School student and swim team member Cameron Peters was recently promoted to petty officer second class while at sea.

The promotion took place aboard the USS Delbert Black, an Arleigh-Burke class guided missile destroyer where Cameron serves as an electronics technician.

The ship is home based in Naval Station Mayport, near Jacksonville, Florida. Cameron and his wife, Kelli Peters, who is also a former McNary student, reside in Jacksonville, Fla.

Contact Quinn Stoddard

[email protected] or 503-390-1051

SUBSCRIBE TO GET KEIZER NEWS — We report on your community with care, depth, fairness, and accuracy. Get local news that matters to you. Subscribe today to get our daily newsletters and more