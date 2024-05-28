Keizer Fire buses local kids to school

Giddiness ensued as members of the Keizer Fire Department KFD) branched out on Tuesday morning of May 28 by giving a ride in their engine to several Keizer youth.

The Gubser students who had the ride included: Joseph Scher, Reese Wofford and Odin Westbrook.

KFD members Lt Bill Herring, engineer Kelby Frazier and firefighter Miguel Juarez driving a large Keizer-blue fire engine picked up three Gubser Elementary third-graders and gave them a ride to school.

The ride was an auction item at the Percy Auction, held on May 2 by the Keizer Chamber of Commerce.

Keizer Fire District members (from left) Miguel Juarez, Lt. Bill Herring and Kelby Frazier with several Gubser third-graders before they drove to school.

Herring helping the kids into the crew seats while explaining some of the equipment in the truck.

The students are all smiles while waiting to head out.

Contact Quinn Stoddard

[email protected] or 503-390-1051

