Keizer Fire buses local kids to school

Giddiness ensued as members of the Keizer Fire Department KFD) branched out on Tuesday morning of May 28 by giving a ride in their engine to several Keizer youth.
The Gubser students who had the ride included: Joseph Scher, Reese Wofford and Odin Westbrook.
KFD members Lt Bill Herring, engineer Kelby Frazier and firefighter Miguel Juarez driving a large Keizer-blue fire engine picked up three Gubser Elementary third-graders and gave them a ride to school.
The ride was an auction item at the Percy Auction, held on May 2 by the Keizer Chamber of Commerce.
