CTEC honors local visionary with scholarships

Kamille Picazo (center) was a Chuck Lee Memorial Scholarship for Hope runner-up. With mother, Benita Picazo (left), and Krina Lee.

By LYNDON ZAITZ Of the Keizertimes

Salem-Keizer School’s Career Technical Education Center bestowed six Chuck Lee Memorial for Scholarships for Hope at a well-attended ceremony on Thursday, May 16.

Keizerite Kamille Picazo, a McNary High School cosmetology student received a runner-up scholarship of $250 plus a Lenovo laptop computer.

The six scholarship finalists were:

Ari Ingram, $1,000, auto body repair and painting;

Alex Alfaro, $1,000, culinary arts and management;

Susana Maciel, $1,000, culinary arts and management;

Nevaeh Meza-Rojas, $2,500, auto body repair and painting;

Jairo Victoria Cuevas, $2,500 plus auto finishing tools valued at $2,500;

Johnny Valladares Juarez, $5,000, residential construction.

Juarez was also awarded a $250 gift card for professional clothing and custom-designed logo for his future company, 3 Brothers Construction. His employer, Larry Gescher of HP Civil presented Juarez with a HP Civil swag bag and a job application.

Chuck Lee, the visionary behind Career Technical Education, founding president of Blanchet High School. Lee served on the Salem-Keizer School Board and was elected to Keizer City Council.

Lee’s wife and survivor, Krina Lee, established the scholarship in 2022. She started a movement call #belikechuck, to encourage people to exhibit and practice the traits that made Chuck Lee a beloved leader: kindness, integrity and a sense of humor.