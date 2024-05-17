CITY BUDGET: Kicking the can down the road

By QUINN STODDARD

Of the Keizertimes

Over almost nine hours between two days, the Keizer City Council, city staff and other select members came together to review and discuss the incoming budget for the city’s 2024-25 fiscal year.

Councilor Dan Kohler and pastor Jonathon Thompson, treasurer of the Keizer Chamber served as the chair and vice chair of the Budget Committee respectively.

City Manager Adam Brown kicked off the evening providing the budget message as well as the overall theme for the committee: fiscal sustainability.

Whether or not that theme holds true remains to be seen in Keizer’s future.

Brown provided a list of current projects and accomplishments from the council and city staff including the groundbreaking of the Keizer Rapids turf field. Updating the city’s agenda management system, codifying more than 40 years of Keizer ordinance sas well as improving the Human Resources Information system (HRIS).

Brown provided the five main objectives for the budget committee in this year’s upcoming budget: completing the council’s short and long term goals, finding a path to fiscal year 2029, maintaining the level of service desired by our residents, not getting behind on capital investment across city services and closing out reporting on the remaining ARPA funds in the budget.

Brown discussed the current property tax ratio in Oregon noting that assessed values are lowered by almost 50% before they are at the rate where they will be taxed. These determinations are made by the Marion County Tax Assessor’s office in conjunction with Measures 5, 47 and 50.

Testimony over the two days came from several representatives from Jessi Zumwalt, manager of the Keizer Community Library who spoke about the 700 visitors a month on average the library receives as well as having 3350 people through doors this month alone.

Zumwalt described how there are now 1600 active cardholders and the library has 15,000 items which were mainly donated by the community. She asked the committee for tangible requests in the form of a $30,000 grant to retain employees and serve the community.

Jonathan Thompson, the Chamber treasurer; Jane Lowery the Chamber president; and director Jeremey Turner from the Keizer Chamber of Commerce spoke about a financial request from the committee.

The Chamber’s Budget request was emailed the week prior, and was late to making the council’s deadline. Highlights for their requests included visitor center support and staffing for $28,000, $20,000 for rebranding and to aid with a hard-copy visitor’s guide and $1,500 for the Leadership Keizer program bringing the total request to $50,000 altogether.

Despite the budget being late, treasurer and budget committee vice chair Jonathon Thompson provided no reason for the lateness and asked for grace and full funding of the request regardless.

Lore Christopher, Keizer resident, spoke next for the Keizer Cultural Center. She spoke about the center and how it is Transient Lodge Tax eligible, a way to reduce costs by designating certain items as tourism-related projects. Currently the Homegrown Theatre and the Keizer Art Association pay rent/ $900 per month. The total operating budget for the cultural center this year is $52,000 of which the city was asked to support half ($26,000).

Meredith Mooney, President of Keizer United also spoke in regards to her stepping down as the president of Keizer United. She provided an update from last year noting how every dollar given to the group resulted in around $26 going back into the community.

She also acknowledged the value of Keizer United as a partner collaboration and how, oftentimes, meetings facilitated more partners meeting and working together.

In regards to Mooney stepping down, she brought forth Sam Skillern and Jennifer Palanuk, both with experience running nonprofits, from Salem Leadership Foundation personnel to take up the mantle of running it. Mooney is stepping down at the end of June 2024.

The budget process was split up into several categories: the administrative services fund, the Public Works Funds, the General Funds as well as Other or Miscellaneous Funds.

A full layout of the 2024-25 budget can be found at Keizer.org under the May 13 and 14 meeting minutes.

The General Budget: Located on page 135 of the budget report. This budget represents the entirety of funds and accounts for financial resources for all funds for the city.

The general budget for the 2024/25 fiscal year is $19,076,100 with expenditures at $15,056,000 and the remaining $3,429,300 as unassigned funds.

The Water Fund: Located on pages 128-129 in the budget report. The most contention in the committee came around during discussion of the city’s water fund.

The total resource amount for the 2024-25 budget year is $4,994,300 while the total requirements, including payroll, capital outlay project funding and materials and services is $4,994,300. The section has 12 FTE and the largest and most recent capital outlay expense was for a service truck which needed replacing.

This fund generates revenue through user-fees and this year required a 4% increase in the water rate, around a $1 increase per household.

Keizer has the lowest water rate in Oregon at $1.68 per unit.

Discussion spanned over both days of the committee meetings with members finally coming to divided agreement in the last minutes of the final meeting.

A number of proposals were made revolving around eliminating the 4% rate increase this year with the final approved motion, made by Christopher and aided by Councilor Soraida Cross, to eliminate the 4% water rate for this year and instead appropriate $150,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds designated for the second phase of the turf field.

Though this means that Keizerites will not have an increase to their water rate this year, the 2025-26 budget will require an 8.2% increase to make up for the lack of increase this year, according to Assistant City Manager Tim Wood.

Brown concurred stating that this is, “Not his recommendation to budget committee staff that the ARPA funds be used.”

Public Works director Bill Lawyer also agreed stating that, “Delaying replacements and rate increases will cost the community further down the line,” Bill Lawyer.

This motion was approved in a nearly equally divided vote.

The Police Fund: found on pages 143-145 in the budget report. At 70% of the current general fund expenditures and 42 employees, the police operations budget is the largest expense for the City of Keizer. The total budget amount is $10,767,600 with payroll expenditures at $9,162,200 and materials and service charges at the remaining $1,243,400.

The police service fee, currently $6.90 per single family household, is slated to rise by another 15% this year bringing the new per month charge to $7.94.

In order to alleviate this, Christopher made a motion to move a series of opioid settlement payments the city has received over the last few years (around $172,000) into the Police Services fund in order to offset some of the rate increase this year. Discussion between Cross and Police chief Andrew Copeland about the extra opioid settlement funds also covered using the funds to conduct more community outreach and provide education about narcotics, though no motion was made to specifically earmark this.

Similar to the water fund this would create a situation where service rates will continue to rise causing a more pronounced increase next year at budget time.

The police operations fund also received the remaining $1.14 million in remaining ARPA funding which will be placed into the police operations fund ending balance. Keizer Police were already slated to have these funds moved towards them over the next five years in order to maintain current staffing levels.

The Keizer Community Library will receive an infusion of $30,000, a critical point to both maintaining the services they offer as well as bringing the organization one step closer to becoming an official public library. The funding was appropriate from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

To see a more thorough breakdown of the 2024-25 budget for the city of Keizer, check the story out at Keizertimes.com.