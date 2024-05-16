New sign for Keizer City Council

The Keizer City Council discussed and approved new signage at the May 6, city council meeting to be hung up in the Robert Simon Council Chambers behind the council dais.

Keizer-resident Lore Christopher, vice president of the Keizer Heritage Foundation and a member of the Public Art Commission provided an explanation of the sign which can be found in the May 6 meeting minutes recording at 1 hour and 1 minute.

Christopher said the change comes in an attempt to “make the council chambers less of a cardboard box and more of an art gallery.”

The sign consists of a white oval with a “Keizer blue” ring surrounding the words, “City of Keizer” and “since 1982,” also in blue.

The sign is being created by Smith and Steel, a metal fabricator located in Salem with Christopher noting that if the sign is approved in a timely manner the cost of it can be placed in the 2024-25 budget with the sign placed by July 1 of this year.

The cost of the sign is $2,480.

This sign represents the second iteration of the city label which, ideally, more closely aligns with the city’s brand, according to City Manager Adam Brown.

The sign project was unanimously approved by the council.

