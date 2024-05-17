Celts shine at track and field districts

The McNary boys and girls track teams both fared well at the Central Valley Conference championships, held last week at Willamette University.

Pawat Potisuk won first place in the 400 meters, defeating a West Salem Titan runner by 0.02 seconds.

Yosef Picazo won his race in the 800 meters.

Second-place finishers in their events were Derek Olivo in javelin, Vince Estrada in the 1500 meter. Mason Bowlby and Joey Elston in the 4×400 relays.

The Lady Celts were well represented by Asia St. John who won second place in both javelin and the shot put. Kali Ellis was second in the 4×400 relay while Ashley West won second, also in the 4×400 relay.

Asia St John looks intense just before placing second place in the shot put.

4x400m relay team, left to right: Jocelyn Schnurbusch, Kali Ellis, Ashley West, Kiana Olivo.

Vince Estrada on his way go winning second place in the 1500 meter race.

Asia St John won second place in the javelin.

Relay team; Joey Elston, Pawit Potisuk, Paway Potisuk, Mason Bowlby.