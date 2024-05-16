Intuit Turbo Tax is working to redo tax returns 

Around 12,000 Oregon taxpayers who utilized the online filing program, TurboTax, to prepare their 2023 federal and state tax returns may be entitled to reduce their taxes owed or increase their refund by amending their state return, according to the Oregon Department of Revenue.

Intuit, the makers of TurboTax, stated how the software program the company uses to file tax returns did not select the best deduction option for individual returns whether standard or itemized resulting in a possible overpayment to the state from some taxpayers.

Intuit provides instructions for affected taxpayers for filing an amended return at no charge.

Taxpayers will need to complete the amended return in TurboTax, print it out, and then choose one of the three options below to file their return:

Mail their return to the Oregon Department of Revenue at P.O. Box 14700, Salem, OR, 97309-0930.

Bring their printed amended return to one of the Department of Revenue offices. (Drop boxes are available to accept documents after regular business hours at the department’s offices, located in Salem, Bend, Eugene, Medford, and Portland.)

Enter the information from the printed return into Direct File Oregon to electronically file their amended return free of charge.

Directions for using Direct File Oregon to file an amended state return are available on the Department of Revenue website.

Amended returns can take up to six months to process if they require manual review due to errors or missing information. Taxpayers must make sure they follow these important steps that will allow more timely processing of their amended return.

Make sure the printed return they file is complete, including the federal form and all schedules (like Schedule OR-A),check the “Amended Return” box on the first page,

Use their current address if it is different from the address they used when filing their original return, provide their direct deposit information for their refund and sign their amended return.

Affected taxpayers have three years from the date their return was originally filed or from the due date of the return, whichever was later, to file an amended return.

Contact Quinn Stoddard

[email protected] or 503-390-1051

