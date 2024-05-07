Obituary: Cori Lyn Caywood DeHart

Cori Lyn Caywood DeHart passed away April 17, 2024 in Salem Oregon. Cori was born in Montpelier Idaho January 31, 1969 to Nancy Jensen and Dennis Caywood.

Cori loved her daughter, family, coworkers, concerts, and cats. She was a valued employee and worked hard all her life providing for her family. She was married to Jeff DeHart. They had a daughter Kylie Shay DeHart. They divorced when Kylie was five. Kylie Shay was Cori’s whole world, her favorite traveling and concert partner. Cori loved crafting and beautifying her home. She loved her nieces and nephews and was especially close to those who lived in Oregon. Cori loved to travel and family was often the reason for her travels. Family was everything to her and she will be greatly missed.

Cori is survived by her daughter Kylie Shay DeHart, her parents Nancy Wilson, Dennis (Bonnie) Caywood, and she also had a special relationship with her stepdad Orval Harris.

Sisters and brothers- Randi (Chris) Barr, Jamie Harris; Rick, Becky, Ryan, Linda, Robb, Marc, Stephen Caywood; Christy, Chance, Chase Perry; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Aunts and uncles- Bart, Kim, Ann on the Jensen side and Judy, Jan, Bob on the Caywood side.

Cori was the apple of her grandparent’s eyes and was preceded in death by Dick and Mary Caywood and Blake and Norma Jensen.

The family would like to extend a very special thanks to the staff of the Salem Hospital ICU unit for the excellent above and beyond care of Cori. Thank you will never be enough.

Graveside services will be May 7 at noon in the Montpelier City Cemetery