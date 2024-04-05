Stabbing on Shyrina Ct

(More information will be added to this story as it comes out)

Keizer Police officers were called to a domestic violence incident occurring on Shyrina Ct NE on Wednesday, March 27.

The incident involved a male victim being repeatedly stabbed in the back by his wife.

The involved female was taken to Marion County correctional facility on a count of Assault in the First Degree and one count of Unlawful Use of a Weapon.

The victim was transported to Salem Health where his condition became life-threatening, though he was stabilized after surgery.

The female refused to leave the residence resulting in negotiations with police.

Authorities eventually gained entrance into the domicile as a call to render aid came in after a report from her family that she was harming herself.

The female involved was also transported to Salem Health hospital.

Contact Quinn Stoddard

[email protected] or 503-390-105

SUBSCRIBE TO GET KEIZER NEWS — We report on your community with care, depth, fairness, and accuracy. Get local news that matters to you. Subscribe today to get our daily newsletters and more