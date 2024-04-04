One arrested in March shooting

Kolbys Restaurant Bar and Billiards, where the March 2 shooting took place, located at 3838 River Rd. N

A 26-year-old Keizer resident was arrested and charged on March 29, with five counts related to a shooting in the parking lot outside of Kolbys Restaurant, Bar and Billiards in the late hours of Saturday, March 2.

In the early morning on Friday, March 29th, Keizer Police conducted a SWAT apprehension of Suspect Paulino Ortega Ortega at his Keizer residence after obtaining a search warrant from the Marion County Circuit Court.

Ortega was charged with attempted murder in the second degree, assault in the first degree, felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful use of weapon and riot. Ortega was transported to the Marion County Jail where he was released to jail staff.

Guillermo Valadez Bravo, the victim, was shot in the arm, with the bullet entering his heart. He was transported to Salem Hospital, then onto Legacy Emanuel Medical Center in Portland due to the lodged bullet.



The bullet was removed on March 4 and Bravo is expected to survive.



According to Keizer Police records, Bravo and his girlfriend were visiting Kolbys when he was approached

by two males, Ortega and a white male identified only as “Ghost,” who asked about his gang affiliation.



A video recording revealed Bravo and the white male arguing and as the white male walked towards him, Bravo punched the face of the white male.



A struggle ensued with multiple patrons fighting inside the bar. The white male and Ortega proceeded Bravo and his girlfriend out of the restaurant, when another altercation occurred, resulting in the

shooting.



According to the associated police report, Bravo was hit once in his right arm, with the bullet traveling

towards his heart.



According to Kolbys owner, Horace Ogletree, the altercation occurred inside and after the unidentified

white male, Ortega and Bravo left, he assumed the fight was over.



When interviewed about why he nor anyone in the bar called the police, as is mentioned in the police

report, Ogletree stated that he did not hear any shots being fired during the incident.



Ogletree stated that this is the first time something like this has happened at the bar.

