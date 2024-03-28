Keizer Station altercation

(More information will be added to this story as it is discovered.)

On March 15th Keizer Police arrested four minors and one adult for charges dealing with an altercation that occurred in front of Massage Envy in Keizer Station.

Involved were four Salem minors, two fourteen-year-old males and two fifteen-year-olds and 20-year-old Justine Dwight Gonzales, as well as 26-year-old victim Justin John Caughell.

According to Marion County District Attorney spokesperson Brendan Murphy, the four minors and Gonzalez were arrested for riot and assault in the third degree.

A riot charge is available to law enforcement when someone “unlawfully and knowingly, while participating with five or more persons, engages in tumultuous and violent conduct, creating a grave risk of causing public alarm,” according to Murphy.

Murphy did not provide any information about what led to the altercation occurring.

Caughell was taken to Salem Health following the altercation and later released, according to a press release from Keizer Police Department.

