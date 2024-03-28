Dancing at Lughnasa opens April 12

Dancing at Lughnasa

By Brian Friel

April 11 – 27, 2024

Directed by Susan Coromel

Willamette University’s theater department will present Brian Friel’s award-winning play, Dancing at Lughnasa, opening Friday, April 12 at the campus’ M. Lee Pelton Theatre. The play will run through Saturday, April 27.

One man’s childhood memories of his 1936 summer in Ballybeg, Ireland, unfold before us—the time of the festival of Lughnasa, which celebrates the pagan god of harvest with drunken revelry and dancing. His crowded home includes his mother and her four extraordinary sisters, all changed forever by a surprise visitor and their first radio. Widely regarded as Friel’s masterpiece, this haunting play is his tribute to the spirit and valor of the past.

The opening night gala will feature a catered after show event.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturday with 2 p.m. Sunday matinees through April 27.

Tickets are $15 for general admission, $12 for seniors and $9 for students. They are available at: [email protected].