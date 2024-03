BALL: Base, soft and tennis

Ali Martinez gets the Lady Celts only RBI versus

Shelton on March 15

Results:

Friday, March 15

McNary Baseball

@ Putnam

McNary 13 Putnam 3

Boys Tennis

vs. McKay

McNary 2 McKay 6



Saturday, March 16

Salem Capitals

vs. Great Falls Electric

Capitals 113 Electric 100



Tuesday, March 19

McNary Baseball

vs. Franklin

McNary 13 Franklin 3

McNary Softball

@ Dallas (Non-league game)

McNary 1 Dallas 3

Boys Tennis

@ West Albany

McNary 0 West Albany 4

Riley Auvinen as he returns a volley during a match

UPCOMING SCHEDULE 3/27 – 4/23

Monday, March 25

McNary Softball

@ US Cellular Field, Medford

vs. Oregon City

4 p.m.



McNary Softball

@ US Cellular Field, Medford

vs. North Medford

6 p.m.



Tuesday, March 26

McNary Softball

@ US Cellular Field, Medford

vs. Lincoln

4 p.m.



McNary Softball

@ US Cellular Field, Medford

vs. Forest Grove

6 p.m.



Wednesday, March 27

McNary Boys Baseball

@ Volcanoes Stadium

vs. Reynolds

7 p.m.



Thursday, March 28

McNary Boys Baseball

@ Volcanoes Stadium

vs. North Salem

7 p.m.



Friday, March 29

McNary Boys Baseball

@ Volcanoes Stadium

vs. South Salem

7 p.m.



Saturday, March 30

McNary Boys Baseball

@ Volcanoes Stadium

vs. TBD

TBD



Monday, April 1

McNary Boys Golf

CVD District Match #2

@ Creekside Golf Club

TBD



Tuesday, April 2

McNary Boys Baseball

vs. Tualatin

5 p.m.



McNary Softball

vs.Sherwood

5 p.m.



McNary Girls Tennis

vs. North Salem

4 p.m.



McNary Boys Tennis

vs.North Salem

4 p.m.



Wednesday, April 3

McNary Softball

vs. Wilsonville

5 p.m.



McNary Girls Track & Field

vs. Sprague

4 p.m.



McNary Boys Track & Field

vs. Sprague

4 p.m.

Violet Siegel catching a fly ball against Shelton.

Kelson Whalen defeated McKay’s Gerardo Romero

6-4, 6-4.

Jack Roth as he crushes a serve

Cara Kesler returns a volley against Silverton.



Melli Skipper serves against Silverton opponent.

Cash Martin pitches against Franklin on March 19.

Pitcher Josh Allen firing a ball down the line

