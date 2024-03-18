PARK SHOOTING: A summary of developments

BY LES ZAITZ of the Salem Reporter

The murderous shooting in Bush’s Pasture Park earlier this month remains under investigation.

As police sort out what happened, the community is demanding answers and action.

Here are key elements of where matters stand:

The victims…

•A fundraising effort has generated $15,000 for the family of Jose Manuel Vasquez Valenzuela. He died in the park. He was a sophomore at South Salem High School. Among the more than 300 donors to the GoFundMe was Andrea Castañeda, superintendent of the Salem-Keizer School District.

•The condition of two teenagers wounded in the park on March 7 is unknown as officials at the Salem Police Department and the Marion County District Attorney’s Office won’t comment. As of early last week, Roberto Muñoz-Soto, 16, remained hospitalized in Portland and Damien Esquivel-Soto, 15, remained hospitalized in Salem. Both were in stable condition.

The investigation…

•Nathaniel S. McCrae Jr., 16, has been formally charged with second-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault and three counts of carrying or using a dangerous weapon. Juvenile authorities say the teen has no previous charges. Marion County prosecutors are seeking to try McCrae as an adult.

•Investigators haven’t established whether the park confrontation had any connection to Salem street gangs. Authorities last year reported that gang activity in Salem was on the rise, with about half the city’s shootings linked to members of gangs or more informal groups.

The school….

•School officials continue to deal with the impact of the shooting on students and staff at South Salem High School, which went into lockdown as a result of the shooting. District officials now are considering installing weapons detection equipment at high schools.

