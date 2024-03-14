Keizer Fire District, among others, stop apartment fire in Salem 

Damage caused by the fire Another shot of damage at an apartment on Colt Lane

The Marion County Fire District No. 1 (MCFD No. 1) in conjunction with the Salem Fire Department, Keizer Fire District as well as the Marion County Sheriff’s office responded to an apartment fire Tuesday morning at 9:40 a.m., located in the 200 block of Colt Lane NE, in Salem.

A report from Mark Bjorklund, the Battalion Chief and Human Resource Analyst at MCFD No.1, stated that a fire was active in the second story of the complex and there was the possibility that a child was still inside the building.

First responders appeared within four minutes of the initial call to help and aid all who required it, allowing the following responding fire engines to enter the building without any backup, according to the report.

No occupants were found inside by responders and the fire was brought under control by 10:20 a.m.

Only one reported casualty was noted, a family cat that had not been able to escape the fire, with no other injuries or issues reported.

The fire is currently being investigated by the MCFD No. 1 to learn its origin with a determination to be made in the coming weeks.

The report from MCFD No.1 described that three families were affected by the fire and are currently displaced and receiving assistance from the Red Cross.

Keizer Engine #355 and its crew were the ones sent to aid other departments in quelling the fire.

Contact Quinn Stoddard

[email protected] or 503-390-105

