From March 1 to the 31, interested Keizerites can sign up for a springtime scavenger hunt.

A fun, family-friendly and self-guided scavenger hunt meant to celebrate World Water Day (March 22), the event will take place over a wide area that encompasses Keizer Rapids Park, Bush’s Pasture Park and Ankeny Hill Nature Center.

The World Water Day theme for the scavenger hunt this year is clean water.

The hunt was created in order to put residents outside, connect them to nature and help display the importance of clean drinking water.

As a building block for life it is important to draw attention to one of our most important resources and inform community members about important waterways and how to better keep them contaminate free.

To get in on the fun, simply visit one of the participating parks between March 1 and 31 during open park hours.

Look for the blue raindrop that has a QR code in it, scan it and have fun.

Scan the code for clues that help guide you along while also teaching you cool and interesting water facts and actionable ways you can help protect our clean water supply.

The clues will lead you to a treasure though please only take one in order to allow others to enjoy the scavenger hunt as well.

Here are the locations of Blue Drop tags to begin the scavenger hunt:

Bush’s Pasture Park: Kiosk 3 at trail head near Mission Street parking area

Keizer Rapids Park: Kiosk near Dog Park

Ankeny Hill Nature Center: Nature Center window

To learn more about the Great Raindrop Scavenger Hunt visit: keizer.org/TheGreat RaindropHunt.com.

For those seeking more information contact Keizer’s Environmental Education Coordinator Jenny Ammon at 503.856.3447.

Contact Quinn Stoddard

[email protected] or 503-390-105

