Keizer Cultural Center receives support grant

The Marion Cultural Development Corporation has been very supportive of Keizer Heritage foundation and the Keizer Cultural Center and their support has made a significant difference in the programming and services we provide to the Keizer and Salem communities. We were previously awarded a grant of $3700 to complete lighting of our directional sign in front of the building. As you can see by the picture this makes a huge difference in direction finding for all of the visitors in the building. The Keizer Cultural Center receives over 15,000 visitors each year. The four nonprofits housed within the building include Keizer Homegrown Theater, Keizer Art Association , Keizer Community Library, and the Keizer Heritage Museum.

The grant that we have received this year in the amount of $3000 is to provide murals in the Keizer Heritage museum. This is part of a larger project called the RAM project that is a complete reimagining and modernization of the Keizer Heritage museum. This project is anticipated to take 4 to 5 years at an anticipated cost of around $30,000. This MCDC grant goes a big way in providing a start for picture murals but also original artist murals, provided by local Keizer artists.

The Keizer community will see our logo from time to time as we request help for locating specific artifacts to include in the museum displays and you can be a part of this exciting project by contacting Robert Becker at [email protected].