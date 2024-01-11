Ag show to feature Barn Dance & BBQ

The 54th Northwest Agricultural Show, presented by Coastal,, will be held at the Jackman-Long Building at the Oregon Fairgrounds and Expo, opening on Wednesday, Jan. 17 through Friday, Jan. 19.

The show will feature the newest in equipment, products and services to keep small, medium, or large-scale farm or ranch operations running at peak performance.

More than 100 exhibitors will be at the show, which will also feature more than 20 seminars including OSHA Safety Classes.

Admission is free but there is a $5 parking fee.

Show hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Wednesday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on Thursday and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Friday.

On Thursday, Jan. 18, the Boots & Bounty Barn Dance & BBQ will be held in Columbia Hall. The event is a benefit for the Oregon Agricultural Trust. The evening will include line dancing instruction with Outlaw Shine Country Band. Tickets are $28, available at northwestagshow.com.

