McNary musicians to join All State Bands and Orchestras in Eugene

Ten McNary High School musicians have been chosen to join the All States Bands and Orchestra in Eugene this coming weekend.

The students will be in Eugene Friday-Sunday for intensive rehearsals with nationally renown conductors. Performances will be held on Sunday, Jan. 14, at the First Baptist Church of Eugene.

Performance times are:

3 p.m. All State Symphonic Band

5 p.m. All State Wind Ensemble

7 p.m. All State Symphony Orchestra

Though the selection process was competitive, the performance is not. The students were chosen through recorded auditions in the fall and the top musicians in the state were chosen for the All State Bands and Orchestra.

The First Baptist Church of Eugene is located at 3550 Fox Meadow Rd., off of Coburn Road in north Eugene.