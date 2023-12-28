KAA January show will focus on animals

Animals take center stage at the Keizer Art Associations’ January show: Fins, Feathers and Fur.

The show, to be exhibited at the Enid Joy Mount Gallery, will open Thursday, Jan. 4, and run through the end of the month.

The show will include two and three dimensional art pieces, photographs, digital art and youth art.

Show awards and artists’ reception will be held in the gallery from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 6.

The gallery is located on the second floor of the Keizer Cultural Center at 980 Chemawa Rd. NE

Contact Keizertimes Staff:

[email protected] or 503-390-1051

