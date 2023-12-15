Keizer Holiday Dining

Coming together with the family for the holidays is best when done over a meal. For those wanting to eat out, try one of these locations open on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day in Keizer.
Keizer Restaurants open on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day
Hops n Drops, 6295 Keizer Station Blvd, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve, closed Christmas Day
Brix Tavern, 6045 Keizer Station Blvd, 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. on Christmas Eve, closed Christmas Day
Mommy and Maddi’s, 4765 River Rd. N, 7 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve, closed Christmas Day
Pour House Saloon, 4820 River Rd. N, 8 a.m. – midnight on Christmas Eve, 4 p.m. – midnight on Christmas Day
Nancy Jo’s Burgers and Fries, 4295 River Rd. N, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve, closed Christmas Day
La Hacienda Real Keizer, 5024 River Rd. N, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve, closed Christmas Day
Ocean Sushi and Teriyaki, 3843 River Rd. N, 11:30 a.m. – 9 p..m. both Christmas Eve and Day
This list will be updated. To have your restaurant or event listed, email [email protected] with the restaurant or event name, times and location.
