Salem On the Edge gallery

Japanese-born Oregonian, artist M. Shoki Tanabe, will have his assortment of mixed media drawings on exhibit at the Salem on the Edge art gallery running through Nov. 25 on Liberty Street.

The gallery, managed and displayed by Melanie Weston, will also present the works of other artists like Leonard Harmon as well as a chance to meet the artists on Nov. 3 from 5 – 8 p.m.

Tanabe’s gallery, a reflection on what it means to sit, explores the paradoxical notion of sitting as we perform this action to both work and to rest. His works then posit the notion that sitting represents the stopping of our current action which allows the ensuing stillness to lead into another action.

Harmon, an up-and-coming artist in the area, will also have several exhibits on feature. “I like using older images to tell a new story of putting perspective on our history. As a newer artist, I like exploring all kinds of methods and mediums. Each new style I incorporate helps me express myself in a new way. I’m never scared to try new things and see where my mind takes me,” Harmon said of his take on this process.

Admission to the gallery is free. The gallery is located on Liberty Street. The gallery will be open on Wed. and Thur. 11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Fri. – Sat. 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Sun. noon – 4 p.m.

Contact Reporter Quinn Stoddard:

[email protected] or 503-390-1051

