11 Celts earn All-Conference football selections

Andres Hermosillo Vega prepares for contact with Sprague’s Serik Foulk after a hook-and-ladder play from the Celtics on Oct. 26, 2023, at McNary High School. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)

Roman Burrus runs up the sideline after a reception against Sheldon on Sept. 22, 2023, at Sheldon High School. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)

Josh Allen (87) leads McNary out onto the field before the game against South Salem on Oct. 6, 2023, at McNary High School. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)

Jordan Araiza tries to cut away from Sprague’s Kayden Bagley on Oct. 26, 2023, at McNary High School. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)

Izeyah Contreras runs past West Salem defenders on Oct. 13, 2023, at McNary High School. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)

Izeyah Contreras runs through the hole against the South Salem defense on Oct. 6, 2023, at McNary High School. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)

Izeyah Contreras stiff arms South Medford’s Bridger Foss on Sept. 15, 2023, at McNary High School. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)

Jeremiah Tracy raises the ball in celebration as he nears the goal line with North Salem defenders close behind on Sept. 29, 2023, at North Salem High School. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)

Jordan Araiza braces for impact with North Salem’s Samuel Davis on Sept. 29, 2023, at North Salem High School. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)

Daniel Cooper makes the tackle on Sheldon’s Quincy Peterson on Sept. 22, 2023, at Sheldon High School. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)

The all-conference teams for the South-Central Football Conference, also known as Special District 1, are in, and 11 Celtics take up 13 spots on the list.

Senior Josh Allen and junior Jordan Araiza each made honorable mention on both sides of the ball, Allen at tight end and linebacker, Araiza at receiver and defensive back.

The Celtics had two members earn second-team honors, center Andres Hermosillo Vega and punter Roman Burrus, both seniors.

Also earning honorable mentions on offense are junior guard Roman Cherepanov, senior running back Izeyah Contreras, junior running back Jeremiah Tracy and senior quarterback Gage Smedema.

On defense, junior defensive lineman Daniel Cooper, senior linebacker Cammron Faerando and senior defensive back Xavyer Rodriguez all earned honorable mentions.

While there might not have been a lot to celebrate for the Celts during the 0-9 season, four returning honorable mentions, including two key skill players in Tracy and Araiza, and a second season for current sophomore QB Arris Vasseur give McNary something to build on in 2024.

Sharing is caring!