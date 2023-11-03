Obituary: Daryl “Pete” Peterson

Pete Peterson

Pete was born on August 15, 1940, in Salem, Oregon to Ivan and Ardath Peterson. He passed away on October 23, 2023.

Pete attended West Salem Elementary School, Leslie Middle School, and South Salem High School (class of ’59), He married Kathie Deggeller in 1960 and they welcomed their first child, Gregg, in 1961, and their daughter, Kim, in 1966.

In 1964, he enrolled at Moler Barber School in Portland, and upon receiving his barber license began his career as a barber. In 1967 he purchased the Empire Barber Shop in Keizer, Oregon and worked there until his retirement. He enjoyed his work and had many loyal customers that he considered not just customers but also friends. He sold the business and retired in 2006 after 39 years.

Pete had always had a love of horses and in 1970 realized his dream when he bought his first horse. He took up the sport of team roping, and it became a lifelong activity. His children also became horse lovers and joined him in team roping, 4H activities, and riding for pleasure.

After retirement Pete and Kathie became snowbirds and spent winters in Arizona near old friends. They also made many new friends and Pete enjoyed team roping in the sunshine.

Pete was a family man who was very proud of his children and took an interest in whatever activities they pursued. He loved his wife and family and always strived to make their lives happy and comfortable. He was amazingly gentle, tolerant, and patient.

Pete is survived in death by his wife of 62 years, Kathie, His son Gregg (Theresa), and daughter Kim (Jay) Hill. Also, grandchildren Lacy (Jamie) Fredrickson, Zachary Peterson, Kylie (Andy) Steffen, and Tim Deemer; great-grandchildren Rielynn, Colton, Kollin, Isabella, and Zaine. He was preceded in death his parents, brothers Francis and Darwin, sisters Lillian Wade and Darlene Combs.

The family would like to thank Divinity Homes and Willamette Vital Health Hospice for their compassionate care and support. At Pete’s request there will be no service.

Happy trails to a wonderful husband, Dad, Papa, and Papa Pete, till we meet again.

Sharing is caring!